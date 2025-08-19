Amer Sports Inc (AS) posted a 2.26% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On Monday, Amer Sports Inc (NYSE: AS) was -3.13% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $38.71. A 52-week range for AS has been $11.31 – $40.21.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 59.55%. With a float of $146.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $553.85 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 13400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 56.25%, operating margin of 10.56%, and the pretax margin is 6.3%.

Amer Sports Inc (AS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Amer Sports Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Amer Sports Inc is 73.59%, while institutional ownership is 25.59%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22 ’25, was worth 11,436,624. Before that another transaction happened on May 12 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 83,028 for $30.00, making the entire transaction worth $2,490,967.

Amer Sports Inc (AS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -0.06) by 0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 59.55% per share during the next fiscal year.

Amer Sports Inc (NYSE: AS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Amer Sports Inc (AS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 149.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amer Sports Inc (AS)

Looking closely at Amer Sports Inc (NYSE: AS), its last 5-days average volume was 4.45 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.78%.

During the past 100 days, Amer Sports Inc’s (AS) raw stochastic average was set at 86.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.43 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.29 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.13. However, in the short run, Amer Sports Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $38.82. Second resistance stands at $40.15. The third major resistance level sits at $41.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.63. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $34.30.

Amer Sports Inc (NYSE: AS) Key Stats

There are 553,845K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 20.77 billion. As of now, sales total 5,183 M while income totals 72,600 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,473 M while its last quarter net income were 134,600 K.