Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS) 20 Days SMA touches 10.08%: The odds favor the bear

On Monday, Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE: HOUS) was -3.65% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $5.76. A 52-week range for HOUS has been $2.71 – $5.95.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.89% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 67.43%. With a float of $103.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.99 million.

The firm has a total of 7905 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 50.39%, operating margin of 20.15%, and the pretax margin is -1.85%.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Anywhere Real Estate Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Anywhere Real Estate Inc is 7.29%, while institutional ownership is 96.60%.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at 0.29) by -0.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.43% per share during the next fiscal year.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE: HOUS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.55. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Anywhere Real Estate Inc, HOUS], we can find that recorded value of 1.27 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.97%.

During the past 100 days, Anywhere Real Estate Inc’s (HOUS) raw stochastic average was set at 89.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.35 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.23 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.76. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.98. The third major resistance level sits at $6.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.31. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.09.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE: HOUS) Key Stats

There are 112,024K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 621.73 million. As of now, sales total 5,692 M while income totals -128,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,682 M while its last quarter net income were 27,000 K.