Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 52,920 K

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) on Monday, soared 15.97% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $14.09. Within the past 52 weeks, APLD’s price has moved between $3.01 and $15.85.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -46.17% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -825.93%. With a float of $207.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $224.91 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 205 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 10.53%, operating margin of -33.53%, and the pretax margin is -94.48%.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Applied Digital Corporation is 20.68%, while institutional ownership is 57.16%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12 ’25, was worth 441,900. In this transaction Director of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $14.73, taking the stock ownership to the 501,612 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 11,250 for $14.22, making the entire transaction worth $159,975. This insider now owns 317,987 shares in total.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 8/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.26) by 0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -825.93% per share during the next fiscal year.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) Trading Performance Indicators

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.77 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 19.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied Digital Corporation (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) saw its 5-day average volume 31.89 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 38.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.63%.

During the past 100 days, Applied Digital Corporation’s (APLD) raw stochastic average was set at 95.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.34 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.83 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.52. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.29 in the near term. At $18.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.71. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.77.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.27 billion based on 261,520K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 144,190 K and income totals -231,070 K. The company made 52,920 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -35,560 K in sales during its previous quarter.