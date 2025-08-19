Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT) volume exceeds 1.05 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Monday, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT) opened lower -8.06% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $19.48. Price fluctuations for ARCT have ranged from $8.04 to $25.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -6.84% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 19.25% at the time writing. With a float of $24.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.15 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 176 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 45.04%, operating margin of -61.77%, and the pretax margin is -51.39%.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc is 8.44%, while institutional ownership is 95.15%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 15 ’24, was worth 249,121. In this transaction Chief Scientific Officer & COO of this company sold 12,000 shares at a rate of $20.76, taking the stock ownership to the 435,334 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 15 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 12,000 for $20.76, making the entire transaction worth $249,121.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -1.02) by 0.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.25% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 47.83% during the next five years compared to -6.84% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.46 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.20%.

During the past 100 days, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s (ARCT) raw stochastic average was set at 82.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.32 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.96 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.68. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.11 in the near term. At $20.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.68. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.49.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT) Key Stats

There are currently 27,155K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 486.34 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 152,310 K according to its annual income of -80,940 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 29,380 K and its income totaled -14,080 K.