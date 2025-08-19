Arena Group Holdings Inc (AREN) average volume reaches $282.10K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On Monday, Arena Group Holdings Inc (AMEX: AREN) was 5.39% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $6.87. A 52-week range for AREN has been $0.56 – $10.05.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 34.07%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 1340.91%. With a float of $8.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.56 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 198 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 52.64%, operating margin of 28.76%, and the pretax margin is 20.35%.

Arena Group Holdings Inc (AREN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Arena Group Holdings Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Arena Group Holdings Inc is 81.47%, while institutional ownership is 9.54%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 12 ’25, was worth 78,092. In this transaction Director of this company sold 55,780 shares at a rate of $1.40, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 12 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 55,780 for $1.40, making the entire transaction worth $78,092. This insider now owns 290,958 shares in total.

Arena Group Holdings Inc (AREN) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1340.91% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arena Group Holdings Inc (AMEX: AREN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Arena Group Holdings Inc (AREN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.82. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arena Group Holdings Inc (AREN)

Looking closely at Arena Group Holdings Inc (AMEX: AREN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.47 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.63%.

During the past 100 days, Arena Group Holdings Inc’s (AREN) raw stochastic average was set at 67.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.70 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.69 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.31. However, in the short run, Arena Group Holdings Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.58. Second resistance stands at $7.93. The third major resistance level sits at $8.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.61. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.26.

Arena Group Holdings Inc (AMEX: AREN) Key Stats

There are 47,561K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 343.65 million. As of now, sales total 125,910 K while income totals -100,710 K. Its latest quarter income was 31,820 K while its last quarter net income were 4,020 K.