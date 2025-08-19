ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) plunged -3.44 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On Monday, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPRY) opened lower -3.44% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $14.53. Price fluctuations for SPRY have ranged from $10.00 to $18.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -1907.92% at the time writing. With a float of $58.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 160 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 84.17%, operating margin of -52.82%, and the pretax margin is -42.49%.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc is 41.04%, while institutional ownership is 62.83%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01 ’25, was worth 254,860. In this transaction Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $16.99, taking the stock ownership to the 10,315 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 27 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 740,149 for $18.46, making the entire transaction worth $13,663,151. This insider now owns 4,887,254 shares in total.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.14) by -0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1907.92% per share during the next fiscal year.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPRY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.98. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY)

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPRY) saw its 5-day average volume 2.87 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.02%.

During the past 100 days, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (SPRY) raw stochastic average was set at 32.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.90 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.85 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.99. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.43 in the near term. At $14.83, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.61. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.21.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPRY) Key Stats

There are currently 98,826K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.39 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 89,150 K according to its annual income of 8,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,970 K and its income totaled -33,940 K.