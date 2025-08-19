Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA) is expecting 46.56% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RNA) on Monday, plunged -4.28% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $46.47. Within the past 52 weeks, RNA’s price has moved between $21.51 and $56.00.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -34.37% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -54.59%. With a float of $115.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $120.78 million.

The firm has a total of 391 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 92.41%, operating margin of -4863.3%, and the pretax margin is -4247.77%.

Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Avidity Biosciences Inc is 9.99%, while institutional ownership is 103.21%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15 ’25, was worth 465,632. In this transaction Chief Human Resources Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $46.56, taking the stock ownership to the 97,130 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 45,000 for $46.07, making the entire transaction worth $2,073,150.

Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.72) by 0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -54.59% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.46% during the next five years compared to -34.37% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 9.26 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 533.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.56, a number that is poised to hit -1.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Avidity Biosciences Inc, RNA], we can find that recorded value of 2.9 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.28%.

During the past 100 days, Avidity Biosciences Inc’s (RNA) raw stochastic average was set at 85.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.69 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.05 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $45.86. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $47.23. The third major resistance level sits at $47.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.99. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $41.62.

Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RNA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.72 billion based on 128,653K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,900 K and income totals -322,300 K. The company made 3,850 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -157,320 K in sales during its previous quarter.