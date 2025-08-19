Biosig Technologies Inc (BSGM) volume exceeds 1.97 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Biosig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BSGM) on Monday, soared 10.26% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $4.97. Within the past 52 weeks, BSGM’s price has moved between $0.23 and $14.11.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 46.11% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 66.67%. With a float of $17.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.79 million.

In an organization with 5 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -730.77%, operating margin of -47726.92%, and the pretax margin is -37400.0%.

Biosig Technologies Inc (BSGM) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Biosig Technologies Inc is 45.90%, while institutional ownership is 29.45%.

Biosig Technologies Inc (BSGM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.2) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.67% per share during the next fiscal year.

Biosig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BSGM) Trading Performance Indicators

Biosig Technologies Inc (BSGM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.03 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17217.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Biosig Technologies Inc (BSGM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.43 million. That was better than the volume of 0.7 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.58%.

During the past 100 days, Biosig Technologies Inc’s (BSGM) raw stochastic average was set at 37.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.55 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.81 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.66. However, in the short run, Biosig Technologies Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.76. Second resistance stands at $6.04. The third major resistance level sits at $6.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.38. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.10.

Biosig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BSGM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 172.17 million based on 31,419K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 40 K and income totals -10,330 K. The company made 10 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,100 K in sales during its previous quarter.