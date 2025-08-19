BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY) is -6.66% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE: BKSY) kicked off on Monday, down -4.13% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $18.17. Over the past 52 weeks, BKSY has traded in a range of $3.86-$28.85.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -12.83% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 22.22%. With a float of $27.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.56 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 340 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 37.65%, operating margin of -18.45%, and the pretax margin is -82.12%.

BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Business Services Industry. The insider ownership of BlackSky Technology Inc is 23.50%, while institutional ownership is 49.06%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12 ’24, was worth 4,058. In this transaction Director of this company sold 381 shares at a rate of $10.65, taking the stock ownership to the 58,551 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12 ’24, when Company’s Director sold 481 for $10.65, making the entire transaction worth $5,123. This insider now owns 49,009 shares in total.

BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.7 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -0.49) by -0.2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.22% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 70.65% during the next five years compared to -12.83% drop over the previous five years of trading.

BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE: BKSY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at BlackSky Technology Inc’s (BKSY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.71. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY)

BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE: BKSY) saw its 5-day average volume 1.51 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.38%.

During the past 100 days, BlackSky Technology Inc’s (BKSY) raw stochastic average was set at 49.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.29 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.13 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.75. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.03 in the near term. At $18.65, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.77. The third support level lies at $16.15 if the price breaches the second support level.

BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE: BKSY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 617.79 million has total of 35,465K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 102,090 K in contrast with the sum of -57,220 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 22,200 K and last quarter income was -41,240 K.