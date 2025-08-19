BTCS Inc (BTCS) kicked off at the price of $4.87: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on Monday, with BTCS Inc (NASDAQ: BTCS) stock price up 10.43% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $4.41. BTCS’s price has ranged from $0.95 to $8.49 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 40.99%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -425.00%. With a float of $28.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.05 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 14.63%, operating margin of -155.86%, and the pretax margin is -579.85%.

BTCS Inc (BTCS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of BTCS Inc is 40.17%, while institutional ownership is 2.33%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18 ’25, was worth 238,635. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $4.77, taking the stock ownership to the 4,579,506 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 14 ’25, when Company’s CEO sold 50,000 for $4.13, making the entire transaction worth $206,735. This insider now owns 4,629,506 shares in total.

BTCS Inc (BTCS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.56 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -425.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

BTCS Inc (NASDAQ: BTCS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are BTCS Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.19. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 31.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BTCS Inc (BTCS)

Looking closely at BTCS Inc (NASDAQ: BTCS), its last 5-days average volume was 5.55 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.48%.

During the past 100 days, BTCS Inc’s (BTCS) raw stochastic average was set at 50.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.46 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.39 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.82. However, in the short run, BTCS Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.05. Second resistance stands at $5.23. The third major resistance level sits at $5.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.22. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.04.

BTCS Inc (NASDAQ: BTCS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 234.02 million, the company has a total of 48,053K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,070 K while annual income is -1,270 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,690 K while its latest quarter income was -17,270 K.