Can BigBear.ai Holdings Inc’s (BBAI) drop of -17.49% in a week be considered a lucky break?

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE: BBAI) on Monday, plunged -4.72% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.14. Within the past 52 weeks, BBAI’s price has moved between $1.24 and $10.36.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -552.03%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -0.30%. With a float of $357.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $369.17 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 630 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 27.97%, operating margin of -36.7%, and the pretax margin is -269.23%.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc is 3.52%, while institutional ownership is 34.11%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 14 ’25, was worth 174,900. In this transaction Director of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $5.83, taking the stock ownership to the 258,150 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 14 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 30,000 for $5.83, making the entire transaction worth $174,916.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) Latest Financial update

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.07) by 0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.68% during the next five years compared to -552.03% drop over the previous five years of trading.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE: BBAI) Trading Performance Indicators

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.91 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI)

The latest stats from [BigBear.ai Holdings Inc, BBAI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 106.9 million was superior to 88.79 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.20%.

During the past 100 days, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc’s (BBAI) raw stochastic average was set at 54.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.56 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.48 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.30. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.36. The third major resistance level sits at $6.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.52. The third support level lies at $5.26 if the price breaches the second support level.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE: BBAI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.17 billion based on 291,189K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 158,240 K and income totals -295,550 K. The company made 34,760 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -61,990 K in sales during its previous quarter.