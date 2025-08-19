Can Greenland Technologies Holding Corp’s (GTEC) drop of -20.00% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GTEC) on Monday, plunged -5.51% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.27. Within the past 52 weeks, GTEC’s price has moved between $1.17 and $2.94.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 12.95% annually for the last half of the decade. With a float of $9.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.39 million.

In an organization with 345 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 27.6%, operating margin of 11.23%, and the pretax margin is 12.57%.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (GTEC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Greenland Technologies Holding Corp is 45.69%, while institutional ownership is 1.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 22 ’25, was worth 6,211,740. In this transaction Director of this company bought 6,211,740 shares at a rate of $1.00, taking the stock ownership to the 6,211,740 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 22 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 6,211,740 for $1.00, making the entire transaction worth $6,211,740. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (GTEC) Latest Financial update

As on 3/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.03) by 0.15.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GTEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (GTEC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.22 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.29.

Technical Analysis of Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (GTEC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.66 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.78 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.43%.

During the past 100 days, Greenland Technologies Holding Corp’s (GTEC) raw stochastic average was set at 4.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1397 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1424 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8520, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9392. However, in the short run, Greenland Technologies Holding Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2667. Second resistance stands at $1.3333. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3967. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0733. The third support level lies at $1.0067 if the price breaches the second support level.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GTEC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 20.87 million based on 17,394K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 83,940 K and income totals 14,070 K. The company made 21,680 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 4,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.