Can Ivanhoe Electric Inc’s (IE) drop of -5.19% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on Monday, with Ivanhoe Electric Inc (AMEX: IE) stock price down -3.12% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $9.61. IE’s price has ranged from $4.50 to $13.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company slipped by -32.06% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 34.78%. With a float of $94.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 240 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -323.83%, operating margin of -3195.17%, and the pretax margin is -2409.59%.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc (IE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Copper Industry. The insider ownership of Ivanhoe Electric Inc is 28.68%, while institutional ownership is 64.74%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07 ’25, was worth 288,000. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $5.76, taking the stock ownership to the 730,753 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06 ’25, when Company’s Senior VP, Exploration bought 5,000 for $5.83, making the entire transaction worth $29,150. This insider now owns 11,510 shares in total.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc (IE) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.36 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.78% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.23% during the next five years compared to -32.06% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc (AMEX: IE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ivanhoe Electric Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.84. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 324.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ivanhoe Electric Inc (IE)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc (AMEX: IE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.82 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.29%.

During the past 100 days, Ivanhoe Electric Inc’s (IE) raw stochastic average was set at 54.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.54 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.49 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.80. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.54 in the near term. At $9.76, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.96. The third support level lies at $8.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc (AMEX: IE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.24 billion, the company has a total of 132,817K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,900 K while annual income is -128,620 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,070 K while its latest quarter income was -23,850 K.