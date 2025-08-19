Can OS Therapies Inc’s (OSTX) hike of 30.54% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On Monday, OS Therapies Inc (AMEX: OSTX) opened higher 5.83% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $2.06. Price fluctuations for OSTX have ranged from $1.12 to $7.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 79.38% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 47.73% at the time writing. With a float of $16.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.35 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

OS Therapies Inc (OSTX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of OS Therapies Inc is 43.77%, while institutional ownership is 1.91%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 07 ’25, was worth 163,918. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 82,000 shares at a rate of $2.00, taking the stock ownership to the 2,664,199 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 07 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner proposed sale 1,200,000 for $2.34, making the entire transaction worth $2,808,000.

OS Therapies Inc (OSTX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.08) by -0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.73% per share during the next fiscal year.

OS Therapies Inc (AMEX: OSTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for OS Therapies Inc (OSTX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of OS Therapies Inc (OSTX)

OS Therapies Inc (AMEX: OSTX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.55 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.26%.

During the past 100 days, OS Therapies Inc’s (OSTX) raw stochastic average was set at 77.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.13 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.16 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.16. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.24 in the near term. At $2.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.98. The third support level lies at $1.92 if the price breaches the second support level.

OS Therapies Inc (AMEX: OSTX) Key Stats

There are currently 31,624K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 68.94 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -8,880 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -3,880 K.