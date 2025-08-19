Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is expecting -17.47% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On Monday, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) opened higher 5.38% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $1.3. Price fluctuations for CGC have ranged from $0.77 to $7.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 32.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 88.49% at the time writing. With a float of $197.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $205.15 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 960 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 20.59%, operating margin of -24.73%, and the pretax margin is -187.87%.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Canopy Growth Corporation is 1.72%, while institutional ownership is 9.19%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 30 ’25, was worth 12,823. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,425 shares at a rate of $1.23, taking the stock ownership to the 84,360 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 30 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 10,468 for $1.23, making the entire transaction worth $12,876. This insider now owns 73,390 shares in total.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.32) by -0.9. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 88.49% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 69.37% during the next five years compared to 32.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.12. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 9.92 million, its volume of 38.09 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.71%.

During the past 100 days, Canopy Growth Corporation’s (CGC) raw stochastic average was set at 49.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1446 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.1234 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2542, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9648. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.4433 in the near term. At $1.5167, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5733. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3133, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2567. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1833.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Key Stats

There are currently 239,849K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 275.86 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 193,330 K according to its annual income of -429,870 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 64,140 K and its income totaled -30,010 K.