Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR) last year’s performance of -44.20% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On Monday, Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) opened lower -3.27% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $7.96. Price fluctuations for CAPR have ranged from $3.84 to $23.40 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 11.01%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -84.96% at the time writing. With a float of $40.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.71 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 160 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 91.46%, operating margin of -207308.48%, and the pretax margin is -193794.2%.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Capricor Therapeutics Inc is 12.16%, while institutional ownership is 30.29%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 20 ’24, was worth 14,999,998. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 2,798,507 shares at a rate of $5.36, taking the stock ownership to the 7,090,351 shares.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.34) by -0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -84.96% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 58.31% during the next five years compared to 11.01% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.37. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 26.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR)

Looking closely at Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.39 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.58%.

During the past 100 days, Capricor Therapeutics Inc’s (CAPR) raw stochastic average was set at 18.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.63 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.03 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.49. However, in the short run, Capricor Therapeutics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.91. Second resistance stands at $8.11. The third major resistance level sits at $8.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.47. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.27.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) Key Stats

There are currently 45,717K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 352.02 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 22,270 K according to its annual income of -40,470 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,130 K and its income totaled -7,120 K.