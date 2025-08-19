Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (CRDL) last year’s performance of -4.69% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CRDL) kicked off on Monday, down -6.87% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.31. Over the past 52 weeks, CRDL has traded in a range of $0.77-$2.63.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 9.82%. With a float of $78.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.67 million.

The firm has a total of 22 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (CRDL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is 4.78%, while institutional ownership is 8.18%.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (CRDL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.18 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -0.11) by -0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.82% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.07% during the next five years compared to 1.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CRDL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cardiol Therapeutics Inc’s (CRDL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (CRDL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, CRDL], we can find that recorded value of 2.11 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.56%.

During the past 100 days, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc’s (CRDL) raw stochastic average was set at 54.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1294 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0974 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3373, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3017. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3200. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4200. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4950. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1450, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0700. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9700.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CRDL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 100.83 million has total of 83,712K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -26,770 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -8,290 K.