Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) average volume reaches $1.37M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX) on Monday, plunged -7.02% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.21. Within the past 52 weeks, CDLX’s price has moved between $1.03 and $5.24.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -40.23% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 73.49%. With a float of $50.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.99 million.

The firm has a total of 454 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 32.47%, operating margin of -64.21%, and the pretax margin is -68.87%.

Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Advertising Agencies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cardlytics Inc is 5.20%, while institutional ownership is 46.24%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18 ’25, was worth 76,806. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 26,048 for $1.22, making the entire transaction worth $31,700. This insider now owns 189,560 shares in total.

Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.27) by 0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 73.49% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.16 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cardlytics Inc (CDLX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cardlytics Inc, CDLX], we can find that recorded value of 1.46 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.72%.

During the past 100 days, Cardlytics Inc’s (CDLX) raw stochastic average was set at 4.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1619 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1870 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7838, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5660. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1947. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2643. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3267. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0627, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0003. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9307.

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 59.89 million based on 53,237K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 278,300 K and income totals -189,300 K. The company made 63,250 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -9,280 K in sales during its previous quarter.