Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.37 million

A new trading day began on Monday, with Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CRBU) stock price down -5.56% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $1.98. CRBU’s price has ranged from $0.66 to $3.00 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -33.41%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 0.85%. With a float of $81.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $93.12 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 147 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 81.65%, operating margin of -2596.9%, and the pretax margin is -2545.27%.

Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Caribou Biosciences Inc is 12.93%, while institutional ownership is 40.54%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14 ’25, was worth 20,400. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.02, taking the stock ownership to the 3,369,395 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21 ’25, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 3,564 for $1.35, making the entire transaction worth $4,811. This insider now owns 443,502 shares in total.

Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.38 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.85% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.99% during the next five years compared to -33.41% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CRBU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Caribou Biosciences Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.66. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 19.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU)

Looking closely at Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CRBU), its last 5-days average volume was 1.19 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.04%.

During the past 100 days, Caribou Biosciences Inc’s (CRBU) raw stochastic average was set at 60.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1579 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.1262 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6790, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4686. However, in the short run, Caribou Biosciences Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.9583. Second resistance stands at $2.0467. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0933. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7767. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.6883.

Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CRBU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 174.14 million, the company has a total of 93,123K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,990 K while annual income is -149,110 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,350 K while its latest quarter income was -39,990 K.