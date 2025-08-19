Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX) is expecting 19.71% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on Monday, with Celldex Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CLDX) stock price down -4.00% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $25.5. CLDX’s price has ranged from $14.40 to $47.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 6.91%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -40.91%. With a float of $64.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.39 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 186 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 85.86%, operating margin of -4053.69%, and the pretax margin is -3446.88%.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Celldex Therapeutics Inc is 2.84%, while institutional ownership is 108.83%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 13 ’25, was worth 19,096. In this transaction SVP & GENERAL COUNSEL of this company sold 771 shares at a rate of $24.77, taking the stock ownership to the 34,962 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11 ’24, when Company’s PRESIDENT & CEO bought 11,500 for $26.82, making the entire transaction worth $308,430. This insider now owns 40,284 shares in total.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.64 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -40.91% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -18.62% during the next five years compared to 6.91% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CLDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Celldex Therapeutics Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 19.67. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 280.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.95 million, its volume of 1.62 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.54%.

During the past 100 days, Celldex Therapeutics Inc’s (CLDX) raw stochastic average was set at 88.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.39 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.24 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $25.30 in the near term. At $26.12, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $26.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.50.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CLDX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.63 billion, the company has a total of 66,407K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,020 K while annual income is -157,860 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 730 K while its latest quarter income was -56,600 K.