Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On Monday, Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) opened higher 6.81% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $57.3. Price fluctuations for CELH have ranged from $21.10 to $57.79 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 54.27% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 139.49% at the time writing. With a float of $175.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $257.77 million.

In an organization with 1073 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 50.53%, operating margin of 10.4%, and the pretax margin is 11.31%.

Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Celsius Holdings Inc is 32.15%, while institutional ownership is 66.71%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18 ’25, was worth 300,000. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 07 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 5,000 for $51.18, making the entire transaction worth $255,900. This insider now owns 109,227 shares in total.

Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 0.01) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 139.49% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 60.19% during the next five years compared to 54.27% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.74. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 74.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.18 million. That was inferior than the volume of 8.27 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.73%.

During the past 100 days, Celsius Holdings Inc’s (CELH) raw stochastic average was set at 99.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.15 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.80 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.53. However, in the short run, Celsius Holdings Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $62.42. Second resistance stands at $63.64. The third major resistance level sits at $65.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.67. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $55.45.

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) Key Stats

There are currently 257,946K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 15.79 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,356 M according to its annual income of 145,070 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 739,260 K and its income totaled 99,860 K.