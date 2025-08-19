Century Aluminum Co (CENX) volume exceeds 1.26 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ: CENX) kicked off on Monday, down -4.08% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $23.26. Over the past 52 weeks, CENX has traded in a range of $11.63-$25.39.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 95.95%. With a float of $51.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $93.34 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2971 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 10.07%, operating margin of 7.4%, and the pretax margin is 4.09%.

Century Aluminum Co (CENX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aluminum Industry. The insider ownership of Century Aluminum Co is 45.01%, while institutional ownership is 60.96%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12 ’25, was worth 279,868. In this transaction SVP, Strategy & Business Dev’t of this company sold 12,027 shares at a rate of $23.27, taking the stock ownership to the 62,589 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 12,027 for $23.04, making the entire transaction worth $277,102.

Century Aluminum Co (CENX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.63 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.3) by 0.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 95.95% per share during the next fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ: CENX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Century Aluminum Co’s (CENX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.61. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Century Aluminum Co (CENX)

The latest stats from [Century Aluminum Co, CENX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.44 million was inferior to 1.69 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.72%.

During the past 100 days, Century Aluminum Co’s (CENX) raw stochastic average was set at 77.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.09 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.94 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.23. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.80. The third major resistance level sits at $24.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.31. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.56.

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ: CENX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.08 billion has total of 93,339K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,220 M in contrast with the sum of 336,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 628,100 K and last quarter income was -4,600 K.