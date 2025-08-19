Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 151,270 K

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ: CIFR) kicked off on Monday, up 16.12% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $5.21. Over the past 52 weeks, CIFR has traded in a range of $1.86-$7.77.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -129.25% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -78.80%. With a float of $270.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $386.76 million.

In an organization with 43 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 5.22%, operating margin of -136.74%, and the pretax margin is -137.67%.

Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Cipher Mining Inc is 31.25%, while institutional ownership is 45.88%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18 ’25, was worth 447,000. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 24,000 for $58.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,391,976.

Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.01 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 0.03) by -0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -78.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ: CIFR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cipher Mining Inc’s (CIFR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.18. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 26.42 million. That was better than the volume of 21.14 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.64%.

During the past 100 days, Cipher Mining Inc’s (CIFR) raw stochastic average was set at 79.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.39 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.35 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.70. However, in the short run, Cipher Mining Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.47. Second resistance stands at $6.89. The third major resistance level sits at $7.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.87. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.45.

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ: CIFR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.38 billion has total of 393,283K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 151,270 K in contrast with the sum of -44,640 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 43,570 K and last quarter income was -45,780 K.