CMPX (Compass Therapeutics Inc) dropped -3.37 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Compass Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CMPX) kicked off on Monday, down -3.37% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.97. Over the past 52 weeks, CMPX has traded in a range of $1.15-$4.08.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -104.70% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -53.24%. With a float of $88.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $138.28 million.

The firm has a total of 35 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Compass Therapeutics Inc (CMPX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Compass Therapeutics Inc is 35.89%, while institutional ownership is 48.48%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27 ’25, was worth 21,100. In this transaction CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $2.11, taking the stock ownership to the 6,480,825 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 09 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 3,571,428 for $1.59, making the entire transaction worth $5,678,571. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Compass Therapeutics Inc (CMPX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.08 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.11) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -53.24% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.23% during the next five years compared to -104.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Compass Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CMPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Compass Therapeutics Inc’s (CMPX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Compass Therapeutics Inc (CMPX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Compass Therapeutics Inc, CMPX], we can find that recorded value of 2.81 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.33%.

During the past 100 days, Compass Therapeutics Inc’s (CMPX) raw stochastic average was set at 71.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.26 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.19 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.12. The third major resistance level sits at $3.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.66. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.54.

Compass Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CMPX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 492.41 million has total of 138,283K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 850 K in contrast with the sum of -49,380 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -16,630 K.