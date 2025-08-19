Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 14.03%

A new trading day began on Monday, with Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CCOI) stock price up 7.74% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $34.25. CCOI’s price has ranged from $29.61 to $86.76 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -2.34%. With a float of $46.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.25 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1916 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 39.97%, operating margin of -17.36%, and the pretax margin is -36.99%.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc is 4.63%, while institutional ownership is 98.01%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08 ’25, was worth 22,519,998. In this transaction CHAIRMAN, CEO, AND PRESIDENT of this company sold 818,909 shares at a rate of $27.50, taking the stock ownership to the 697,143 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 07 ’25, when Company’s CHAIRMAN, CEO, AND PRESIDENT sold 1,840,669 for $32.60, making the entire transaction worth $60,005,809. This insider now owns 1,516,052 shares in total.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -1.33 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.34% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CCOI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cogent Communications Holdings Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.31. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.55, a number that is poised to hit -1.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI)

The latest stats from [Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, CCOI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.2 million was superior to 0.73 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.90%.

During the past 100 days, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc’s (CCOI) raw stochastic average was set at 20.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.50 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.05 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $63.02. Now, the first resistance to watch is $38.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $39.37. The third major resistance level sits at $40.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.03. The third support level lies at $33.79 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CCOI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.81 billion, the company has a total of 49,183K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,036 M while annual income is -204,070 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 246,250 K while its latest quarter income was -57,810 K.