Comstock Resources, Inc (CRK) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -35.10% last month.

On Monday, Comstock Resources, Inc (NYSE: CRK) was -5.71% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $15.94. A 52-week range for CRK has been $9.09 – $31.17.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 349.58%. With a float of $77.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $293.07 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 256 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 31.7%, operating margin of 9.21%, and the pretax margin is -9.8%.

Comstock Resources, Inc (CRK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Comstock Resources, Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Comstock Resources, Inc is 73.43%, while institutional ownership is 26.49%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 30 ’24, was worth 145,360. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8,000 shares at a rate of $18.17, taking the stock ownership to the 99,632 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 27 ’24, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $16.98, making the entire transaction worth $169,800. This insider now owns 107,632 shares in total.

Comstock Resources, Inc (CRK) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.16) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 349.58% per share during the next fiscal year.

Comstock Resources, Inc (NYSE: CRK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Comstock Resources, Inc (CRK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.36. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Comstock Resources, Inc (CRK)

The latest stats from [Comstock Resources, Inc, CRK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.61 million was superior to 2.45 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.79%.

During the past 100 days, Comstock Resources, Inc’s (CRK) raw stochastic average was set at 2.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.76 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.02 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.47. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.52. The third major resistance level sits at $15.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.40. The third support level lies at $14.16 if the price breaches the second support level.

Comstock Resources, Inc (NYSE: CRK) Key Stats

There are 293,067K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.40 billion. As of now, sales total 1,254 M while income totals -229,650 K. Its latest quarter income was 470,260 K while its last quarter net income were 124,840 K.