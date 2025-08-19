Conduent Inc (CNDT) last year’s performance of -35.64% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on Monday, with Conduent Inc (NASDAQ: CNDT) stock price up 7.00% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $2.43. CNDT’s price has ranged from $1.90 to $4.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 25.49%. With a float of $140.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $159.16 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 56000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 16.42%, operating margin of -2.38%, and the pretax margin is -0.55%.

Conduent Inc (CNDT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Conduent Inc is 11.24%, while institutional ownership is 72.35%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 18 ’25, was worth 281,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $2.81, taking the stock ownership to the 100,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12 ’25, when Company’s EVP, Chief Financial Officer bought 13,798 for $2.32, making the entire transaction worth $32,011. This insider now owns 331,168 shares in total.

Conduent Inc (CNDT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.14 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.49% per share during the next fiscal year.

Conduent Inc (NASDAQ: CNDT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Conduent Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.65. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Conduent Inc (CNDT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.17 million, its volume of 1.26 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.65%.

During the past 100 days, Conduent Inc’s (CNDT) raw stochastic average was set at 64.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.14 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.12 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.15. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.67 in the near term. At $2.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.36. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.30.

Conduent Inc (NASDAQ: CNDT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 410.74 million, the company has a total of 157,974K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,356 M while annual income is 426,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 754,000 K while its latest quarter income was -40,000 K.