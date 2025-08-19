Context Therapeutics Inc (CNTX) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CNTX) on Monday, soared 10.94% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.79. Within the past 52 weeks, CNTX’s price has moved between $0.49 and $2.70.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 4.72% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 32.25%. With a float of $58.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 12 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Context Therapeutics Inc (CNTX) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Context Therapeutics Inc is 34.43%, while institutional ownership is 43.74%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09 ’25, was worth 70,080. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $0.70, taking the stock ownership to the 920,190 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06 ’25, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer, Corp. Sec bought 20,000 for $0.58, making the entire transaction worth $11,520. This insider now owns 29,000 shares in total.

Context Therapeutics Inc (CNTX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -0.09) by -0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.25% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.08% during the next five years compared to 4.72% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CNTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Context Therapeutics Inc (CNTX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 19.04 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Context Therapeutics Inc (CNTX)

Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CNTX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.23 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.07%.

During the past 100 days, Context Therapeutics Inc’s (CNTX) raw stochastic average was set at 69.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0550 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0773 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7073, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9637. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9461 in the near term. At $1.0198, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0997. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7925, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7126. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6389.

Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CNTX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 78.25 million based on 89,704K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -26,730 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -8,830 K in sales during its previous quarter.