Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) average volume reaches $7.09M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on Monday, with Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE: CTRA) stock price down -3.29% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $24.03. CTRA’s price has ranged from $22.30 to $29.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Energy Sector giant was -1.62%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 52.34%. With a float of $750.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $763.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 915 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 51.55%, operating margin of 55.29%, and the pretax margin is 39.61%.

Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Coterra Energy Inc is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 94.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20 ’25, was worth 2,525,800. In this transaction EVP – Business Development of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $25.26, taking the stock ownership to the 229,652 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 100,000 for $25.26, making the entire transaction worth $2,525,797.

Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.32 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.34% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.85% during the next five years compared to -1.62% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE: CTRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Coterra Energy Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.08. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)

Looking closely at Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE: CTRA), its last 5-days average volume was 6.45 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 7.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.54%.

During the past 100 days, Coterra Energy Inc’s (CTRA) raw stochastic average was set at 10.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.59 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.70 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.89. However, in the short run, Coterra Energy Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.63. Second resistance stands at $24.02. The third major resistance level sits at $24.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.77. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.38.

Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE: CTRA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 17.74 billion, the company has a total of 763,140K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,458 M while annual income is 1,121 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,965 M while its latest quarter income was 511,000 K.