Dayforce Inc (DAY) volume exceeds 11.38 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on Monday, with Dayforce Inc (NYSE: DAY) stock price up 25.98% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $52.88. DAY’s price has ranged from $48.01 to $82.69 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -26.59% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 21.86%. With a float of $153.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $159.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 48.87%, operating margin of 7.07%, and the pretax margin is 4.14%.

Dayforce Inc (DAY) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Dayforce Inc is 3.86%, while institutional ownership is 103.17%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18 ’25, was worth 202,500. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 2,000 for $53.61, making the entire transaction worth $107,220.

Dayforce Inc (DAY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.47 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.86% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.12% during the next five years compared to -26.59% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Dayforce Inc (NYSE: DAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Dayforce Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.04. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 47.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dayforce Inc (DAY)

Dayforce Inc (NYSE: DAY) saw its 5-day average volume 4.03 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.97%.

During the past 100 days, Dayforce Inc’s (DAY) raw stochastic average was set at 91.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.41 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.87 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $63.51. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $68.36 in the near term. At $70.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $71.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $62.98. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $61.24.

Dayforce Inc (NYSE: DAY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.64 billion, the company has a total of 159,693K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,760 M while annual income is 18,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 464,700 K while its latest quarter income was 21,300 K.