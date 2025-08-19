Duolingo Inc (DUOL) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 748,020 K

On Monday, Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ: DUOL) opened higher 12.93% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $326.93. Price fluctuations for DUOL have ranged from $198.33 to $544.93 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 73.77% at the time writing. With a float of $38.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.66 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 830 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 72.05%, operating margin of 9.61%, and the pretax margin is 14.6%.

Duolingo Inc (DUOL) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Duolingo Inc is 15.26%, while institutional ownership is 83.69%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15 ’25, was worth 421,816. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 1,282 shares at a rate of $329.03, taking the stock ownership to the 34,153 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,797 for $329.03, making the entire transaction worth $920,297. This insider now owns 52,904 shares in total.

Duolingo Inc (DUOL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.94) by 0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 73.77% per share during the next fiscal year.

Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ: DUOL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Duolingo Inc (DUOL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.81. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 19.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 51.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Duolingo Inc (DUOL)

The latest stats from [Duolingo Inc, DUOL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.22 million was superior to 1.03 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.71%.

During the past 100 days, Duolingo Inc’s (DUOL) raw stochastic average was set at 34.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.99 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 20.37 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $392.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $373.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $381.04. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $392.90. The third major resistance level sits at $414.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $347.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $326.66. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $314.80.

Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ: DUOL) Key Stats

There are currently 45,822K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 16.92 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 748,020 K according to its annual income of 88,570 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 252,270 K and its income totaled 44,780 K.