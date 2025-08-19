Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) 20 Days SMA touches -0.60%: The odds favor the bear

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) on Monday, plunged -9.90% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.03. Within the past 52 weeks, EDIT’s price has moved between $0.91 and $4.19.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -1.48%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 29.85%. With a float of $89.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.92 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 246 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 91.56%, operating margin of -533.43%, and the pretax margin is -670.55%.

Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Editas Medicine Inc is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 47.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 07 ’25, was worth 1,752. In this transaction SVP, Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 679 shares at a rate of $2.58, taking the stock ownership to the 16,827 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 31 ’25, when Company’s EVP, CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER sold 5,121 for $2.49, making the entire transaction worth $12,757. This insider now owns 64,398 shares in total.

Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.77) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.85% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.06% during the next five years compared to -1.48% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) Trading Performance Indicators

Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.77 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.96 million, its volume of 3.27 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.06%.

During the past 100 days, Editas Medicine Inc’s (EDIT) raw stochastic average was set at 68.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.24 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.20 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.96 in the near term. At $3.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.50. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.26.

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 245.48 million based on 89,920K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 32,310 K and income totals -237,090 K. The company made 4,660 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -76,090 K in sales during its previous quarter.