Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) average volume reaches $15.76M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On Monday, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: EOSE) was 8.02% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $5.86. A 52-week range for EOSE has been $1.82 – $7.36.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 25.80% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 77.27%. With a float of $251.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $256.48 million.

The firm has a total of 430 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -307.4%, operating margin of -646.79%, and the pretax margin is -2422.46%.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Eos Energy Enterprises Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc is 3.34%, while institutional ownership is 56.33%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 06 ’25, was worth 2,109,276. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 04 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 45,000 for $6.00, making the entire transaction worth $270,000. This insider now owns 219,452 shares in total.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.47 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.16) by -0.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.27% per share during the next fiscal year.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: EOSE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.73. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 48.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Eos Energy Enterprises Inc, EOSE], we can find that recorded value of 13.17 million was better than the volume posted last year of 10.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.41%.

During the past 100 days, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc’s (EOSE) raw stochastic average was set at 75.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.50 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.42 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.51. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.69. The third major resistance level sits at $6.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.74. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.56.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: EOSE) Key Stats

There are 259,854K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.64 billion. As of now, sales total 15,610 K while income totals -685,870 K. Its latest quarter income was 15,240 K while its last quarter net income were -222,940 K.