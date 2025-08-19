EQT Corp (EQT) volume exceeds 10.79 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

EQT Corp (NYSE: EQT) on Monday, plunged -4.45% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $52.85. Within the past 52 weeks, EQT’s price has moved between $31.42 and $61.02.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 97.93%. With a float of $618.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $624.06 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1461 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 44.01%, operating margin of 26.62%, and the pretax margin is 20.72%.

EQT Corp (EQT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of EQT Corp is 0.95%, while institutional ownership is 90.77%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 06 ’25, was worth 219,594. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,259 shares at a rate of $51.56, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 06 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 4,259 for $51.56, making the entire transaction worth $219,586.

EQT Corp (EQT) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.07) by 0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 97.93% per share during the next fiscal year.

EQT Corp (NYSE: EQT) Trading Performance Indicators

EQT Corp (EQT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.71 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of EQT Corp (EQT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 8.4 million, its volume of 8.28 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.41%.

During the past 100 days, EQT Corp’s (EQT) raw stochastic average was set at 39.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.25 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.79 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.74. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $51.27 in the near term. At $52.03, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $52.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.63. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $47.87.

EQT Corp (NYSE: EQT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 31.51 billion based on 624,057K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,273 M and income totals 230,580 K. The company made 2,558 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 784,150 K in sales during its previous quarter.