Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFAI) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 320 K

On Monday, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ: FFAI) was -6.86% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $2.77. A 52-week range for FFAI has been $0.83 – $11.40.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 78.39%. With a float of $87.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.62 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 249 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -9832.36%, operating margin of -16685.7%, and the pretax margin is -37299.53%.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFAI) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc is 10.14%, while institutional ownership is 20.49%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 06 ’25, was worth 100. In this transaction Co-Global CEO of this company bought 1 shares at a rate of $100.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 17 ’25, when Company’s Global Chief Executive Officer bought 1 for $100.00, making the entire transaction worth $100. This insider now owns 1 shares in total.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFAI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -3072 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -1728) by -1344.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ: FFAI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFAI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.26. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 296.32.

Technical Analysis of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFAI)

The latest stats from [Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc, FFAI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 16.17 million was superior to 12.51 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.17%.

During the past 100 days, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc’s (FFAI) raw stochastic average was set at 62.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.28 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.19 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.55. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.15. The third major resistance level sits at $3.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.19. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.91.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ: FFAI) Key Stats

There are 97,623K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 251.87 million. As of now, sales total 540 K while income totals -355,850 K. Its latest quarter income was 320 K while its last quarter net income were -10,280 K.