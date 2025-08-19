Getty Images Holdings Inc (GETY) average volume reaches $884.73K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On Monday, Getty Images Holdings Inc (NYSE: GETY) opened higher 6.63% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $1.81. Price fluctuations for GETY have ranged from $1.25 to $4.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -295.66% at the time writing. With a float of $112.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $414.81 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 73.01%, operating margin of 16.5%, and the pretax margin is -5.25%.

Getty Images Holdings Inc (GETY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Getty Images Holdings Inc is 72.80%, while institutional ownership is 27.47%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 25 ’25, was worth 14,774. In this transaction Chief Product Officer of this company sold 8,347 shares at a rate of $1.77, taking the stock ownership to the 283,659 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 25 ’25, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 5,872 for $1.77, making the entire transaction worth $10,393. This insider now owns 217,715 shares in total.

Getty Images Holdings Inc (GETY) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 0.03) by -0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -295.66% per share during the next fiscal year.

Getty Images Holdings Inc (NYSE: GETY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Getty Images Holdings Inc (GETY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Getty Images Holdings Inc (GETY)

Looking closely at Getty Images Holdings Inc (NYSE: GETY), its last 5-days average volume was 0.95 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.71%.

During the past 100 days, Getty Images Holdings Inc’s (GETY) raw stochastic average was set at 80.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1132 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.1036 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7748, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2269. However, in the short run, Getty Images Holdings Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.9867. Second resistance stands at $2.0433. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1367. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7433. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.6867.

Getty Images Holdings Inc (NYSE: GETY) Key Stats

There are currently 414,811K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 800.59 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 939,290 K according to its annual income of 39,530 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 224,080 K and its income totaled -102,570 K.