GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.02 million

On Monday, GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE: EAF) was -3.12% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $1.28. A 52-week range for EAF has been $0.55 – $2.53.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -47.72%. With a float of $179.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $258.15 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1072 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -4.75%, operating margin of -16.53%, and the pretax margin is -36.4%.

GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward GrafTech International Ltd stocks. The insider ownership of GrafTech International Ltd is 30.52%, while institutional ownership is 46.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 14 ’25, was worth 25,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 30,000 shares at a rate of $0.85, taking the stock ownership to the 30,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 20,000 for $0.84, making the entire transaction worth $16,800. This insider now owns 50,000 shares in total.

GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.1) by -0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.72% per share during the next fiscal year.

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE: EAF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.71. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GrafTech International Ltd (EAF)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.93 million, its volume of 2.36 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.35%.

During the past 100 days, GrafTech International Ltd’s (EAF) raw stochastic average was set at 57.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1310 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.1215 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2032, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3022. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2933 in the near term. At $1.3467, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3833. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2033, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1667. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1133.

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE: EAF) Key Stats

There are 258,151K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 320.10 million. As of now, sales total 538,780 K while income totals -131,170 K. Its latest quarter income was 131,840 K while its last quarter net income were -86,890 K.