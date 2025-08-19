GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) volume exceeds 0.77 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Monday, GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ: GRWG) opened higher 8.28% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $1.45. Price fluctuations for GRWG have ranged from $0.82 to $2.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 51.22% at the time writing. With a float of $54.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.77 million.

The firm has a total of 306 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 23.3%, operating margin of -31.18%, and the pretax margin is -29.75%.

GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of GrowGeneration Corp is 9.16%, while institutional ownership is 32.49%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 19 ’25, was worth 103,413. In this transaction President of this company bought 85,465 shares at a rate of $1.21, taking the stock ownership to the 1,639,313 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 19 ’25, when Company’s CEO bought 82,639 for $1.19, making the entire transaction worth $98,340. This insider now owns 1,728,522 shares in total.

GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.12) by -0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.22% per share during the next fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ: GRWG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.47. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [GrowGeneration Corp, GRWG], we can find that recorded value of 1.73 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.48%.

During the past 100 days, GrowGeneration Corp’s (GRWG) raw stochastic average was set at 91.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1035 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0792 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1128, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3278. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.6299. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.6899. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7897. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4701, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3703. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.3103.

GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ: GRWG) Key Stats

There are currently 59,772K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 93.84 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 188,870 K according to its annual income of -49,510 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 35,700 K and its income totaled -9,380 K.