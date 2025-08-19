Heartland Express, Inc (HTLD) kicked off at the price of $7.92: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Heartland Express, Inc (NASDAQ: HTLD) kicked off on Monday, down -4.46% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $8.29. Over the past 52 weeks, HTLD has traded in a range of $7.11-$12.85.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -27.97%. With a float of $43.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.57 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is 5.41%, operating margin of -3.88%, and the pretax margin is -4.98%.

Heartland Express, Inc (HTLD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Trucking Industry. The insider ownership of Heartland Express, Inc is 44.22%, while institutional ownership is 51.19%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18 ’25, was worth 203,036. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 24,798 shares at a rate of $8.19, taking the stock ownership to the 1,491,868 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 3,888 for $8.20, making the entire transaction worth $31,882. This insider now owns 1,467,070 shares in total.

Heartland Express, Inc (HTLD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.12 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -0.01) by -0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.97% per share during the next fiscal year.

Heartland Express, Inc (NASDAQ: HTLD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Heartland Express, Inc’s (HTLD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.95. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Heartland Express, Inc (HTLD)

Looking closely at Heartland Express, Inc (NASDAQ: HTLD), its last 5-days average volume was 0.85 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.17%.

During the past 100 days, Heartland Express, Inc’s (HTLD) raw stochastic average was set at 31.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.31 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.30 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.87. However, in the short run, Heartland Express, Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.21. Second resistance stands at $8.50. The third major resistance level sits at $8.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.61. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.32.

Heartland Express, Inc (NASDAQ: HTLD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 613.07 million has total of 77,408K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,048 M in contrast with the sum of -29,720 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 210,390 K and last quarter income was -10,860 K.