Herbalife Ltd (HLF) is expecting 29.89% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On Monday, Herbalife Ltd (NYSE: HLF) opened lower -4.58% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $9.61. Price fluctuations for HLF have ranged from $5.04 to $10.83 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 2.65%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 3.61% at the time writing. With a float of $100.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.10 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 78.12%, operating margin of 9.92%, and the pretax margin is 5.54%.

Herbalife Ltd (HLF) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Herbalife Ltd is 2.87%, while institutional ownership is 101.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05 ’25, was worth 298,168. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 05 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 3,143 for $7.50, making the entire transaction worth $23,572. This insider now owns 170,000 shares in total.

Herbalife Ltd (HLF) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.3) by 0.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.61% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.50% during the next five years compared to 2.65% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Herbalife Ltd (NYSE: HLF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Herbalife Ltd (HLF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.54. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Herbalife Ltd (HLF)

Looking closely at Herbalife Ltd (NYSE: HLF), its last 5-days average volume was 2.0 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.64%.

During the past 100 days, Herbalife Ltd’s (HLF) raw stochastic average was set at 64.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.49 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.44 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.74. However, in the short run, Herbalife Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.50. Second resistance stands at $9.84. The third major resistance level sits at $10.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.84. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.50.

Herbalife Ltd (NYSE: HLF) Key Stats

There are currently 103,106K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 945.48 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,993 M according to its annual income of 254,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,259 M and its income totaled 49,300 K.