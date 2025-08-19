Immuneering Corp (IMRX) is expecting 143.06% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On Monday, Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ: IMRX) was -6.91% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $3.76. A 52-week range for IMRX has been $1.00 – $4.69.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -46.45%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 19.12%. With a float of $25.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.99 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 66 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Immuneering Corp (IMRX) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Immuneering Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Immuneering Corp is 28.28%, while institutional ownership is 10.64%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 02 ’25, was worth 10,874. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $3.62, taking the stock ownership to the 3,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 02 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 2,500 for $3.60, making the entire transaction worth $8,989. This insider now owns 2,500 shares in total.

Immuneering Corp (IMRX) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.49 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -0.55) by 0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.12% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.59% during the next five years compared to -46.45% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ: IMRX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Immuneering Corp (IMRX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.90, a number that is poised to hit -0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Immuneering Corp (IMRX)

Looking closely at Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ: IMRX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.54 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.05%.

During the past 100 days, Immuneering Corp’s (IMRX) raw stochastic average was set at 66.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.29 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.24 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.16. However, in the short run, Immuneering Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.82. Second resistance stands at $4.13. The third major resistance level sits at $4.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.13. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.82.

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ: IMRX) Key Stats

There are 36,319K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 125.95 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -61,040 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -15,050 K.