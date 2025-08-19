Intel Corp (INTC)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on Monday, with Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) stock price down -3.66% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $24.56. INTC’s price has ranged from $17.67 to $27.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 204.58%. With a float of $4.36 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.38 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 108900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 29.76%, operating margin of -19.28%, and the pretax margin is -22.31%.

Intel Corp (INTC) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Intel Corp is 0.37%, while institutional ownership is 67.08%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 11 ’25, was worth 1,022,662,551. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 63,731,985 shares at a rate of $16.05, taking the stock ownership to the 50,000,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 07 ’24, when Company’s EVP & GM, CCG sold 25,000 for $26.00, making the entire transaction worth $650,000. This insider now owns 273,258 shares in total.

Intel Corp (INTC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.46 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 204.58% per share during the next fiscal year.

Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Intel Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.92. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intel Corp (INTC)

Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) saw its 5-day average volume 186.25 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 97.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.73%.

During the past 100 days, Intel Corp’s (INTC) raw stochastic average was set at 75.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.96 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.89 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.67. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $24.64 in the near term. At $25.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $26.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.23. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.26.

Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 103.56 billion, the company has a total of 4,377,000K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 53,101 M while annual income is -18,756 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 12,859 M while its latest quarter income was -2,918 M.