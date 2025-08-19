Investors finally get a glimpse of Health In Tech Inc (HIT) volume hitting the figure of 1.07 million.

A new trading day began on Monday, with Health In Tech Inc (NASDAQ: HIT) stock price down -6.25% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $3.52. HIT’s price has ranged from $0.51 to $7.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 350.00%. With a float of $8.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.68 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 80 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 67.75%, operating margin of 7.78%, and the pretax margin is 8.95%.

Health In Tech Inc (HIT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Health In Tech Inc is 85.47%, while institutional ownership is 0.68%.

Health In Tech Inc (HIT) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 350.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Health In Tech Inc (NASDAQ: HIT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Health In Tech Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.74. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 51.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Health In Tech Inc (HIT)

The latest stats from [Health In Tech Inc, HIT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.93 million was inferior to 1.31 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.66%.

During the past 100 days, Health In Tech Inc’s (HIT) raw stochastic average was set at 81.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.42 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.15 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.76. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.22. The third major resistance level sits at $4.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.76. The third support level lies at $2.30 if the price breaches the second support level.

Health In Tech Inc (NASDAQ: HIT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 186.09 million, the company has a total of 54,673K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 19,490 K while annual income is 670 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 9,310 K while its latest quarter income was 630 K.