Investors finally get a glimpse of Priority Technology Holdings Inc (PRTH) volume hitting the figure of 0.62 million.

A new trading day began on Monday, with Priority Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PRTH) stock price up 5.38% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $7.62. PRTH’s price has ranged from $4.62 to $12.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 9.31% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 376.77%. With a float of $25.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.90 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1019 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 33.58%, operating margin of 15.48%, and the pretax margin is 5.64%.

Priority Technology Holdings Inc (PRTH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Priority Technology Holdings Inc is 68.46%, while institutional ownership is 21.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 11 ’25, was worth 855,000. In this transaction General Counsel and CRO of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $8.55, taking the stock ownership to the 243,620 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 11 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 100,000 for $8.77, making the entire transaction worth $876,500.

Priority Technology Holdings Inc (PRTH) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.07 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 376.77% per share during the next fiscal year.

Priority Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PRTH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Priority Technology Holdings Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.06. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Priority Technology Holdings Inc (PRTH)

Priority Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PRTH) saw its 5-day average volume 0.69 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.19%.

During the past 100 days, Priority Technology Holdings Inc’s (PRTH) raw stochastic average was set at 70.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.43 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.44 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.26 in the near term. At $8.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.40. The third support level lies at $7.17 if the price breaches the second support level.

Priority Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PRTH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 641.74 million, the company has a total of 79,918K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 879,700 K while annual income is 23,380 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 239,810 K while its latest quarter income was 10,880 K.