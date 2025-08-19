Investors finally get a glimpse of Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) volume hitting the figure of 9.67 million.

On Monday, Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) was 9.27% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $8.41. A 52-week range for RCAT has been $2.31 – $15.27.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -47.70% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 19.33%. With a float of $82.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.51 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 115 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.25%, operating margin of -368.04%, and the pretax margin is -453.55%.

Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Red Cat Holdings Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Red Cat Holdings Inc is 17.11%, while institutional ownership is 28.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 10 ’25, was worth 858,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $8.58, taking the stock ownership to the 387,445 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 21 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 100,309 for $6.70, making the entire transaction worth $671,769. This insider now owns 387,445 shares in total.

Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 1/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.04) by -0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.33% per share during the next fiscal year.

Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.12. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 55.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT)

Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) saw its 5-day average volume 9.21 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 7.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.72%.

During the past 100 days, Red Cat Holdings Inc’s (RCAT) raw stochastic average was set at 56.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.75 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.73 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.60 in the near term. At $10.02, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.91. The third support level lies at $7.50 if the price breaches the second support level.

Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) Key Stats

There are 91,976K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 916.83 million. As of now, sales total 17,836 K while income totals -24,053 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,630 K while its last quarter net income were -23,120 K.