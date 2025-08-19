Investors finally get a glimpse of Sphere Entertainment Co (SPHR) volume hitting the figure of 1.13 million.

On Monday, Sphere Entertainment Co (NYSE: SPHR) was 5.12% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $39.87. A 52-week range for SPHR has been $23.89 – $50.88.

A company in the Communication Services sector has dropped its sales by -50.11% annually for the last half of the decade. With a float of $27.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.13 million.

In an organization with 970 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 30.53%, operating margin of -14.37%, and the pretax margin is -12.29%.

Sphere Entertainment Co (SPHR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sphere Entertainment Co stocks. The insider ownership of Sphere Entertainment Co is 23.82%, while institutional ownership is 98.69%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10 ’25, was worth 1,871,749. In this transaction Member of 13(d) Group of this company sold 55,385 shares at a rate of $33.80, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10 ’25, when Company’s Other proposed sale 55,385 for $34.83, making the entire transaction worth $1,929,060.

Sphere Entertainment Co (SPHR) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.87 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at 0.51) by -1.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sphere Entertainment Co (NYSE: SPHR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sphere Entertainment Co (SPHR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.11. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.30.

Technical Analysis of Sphere Entertainment Co (SPHR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.85 million. That was better than the volume of 0.81 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.92%.

During the past 100 days, Sphere Entertainment Co’s (SPHR) raw stochastic average was set at 76.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.22 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.73 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.79. However, in the short run, Sphere Entertainment Co’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $43.18. Second resistance stands at $44.46. The third major resistance level sits at $46.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.74. The third support level lies at $37.46 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sphere Entertainment Co (NYSE: SPHR) Key Stats

There are 35,793K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.51 billion. As of now, sales total 1,027 M while income totals -200,650 K. Its latest quarter income was 280,570 K while its last quarter net income were -81,950 K.