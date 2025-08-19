Investors finally get a glimpse of Sunrun Inc (RUN) volume hitting the figure of 50.55 million.

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) on Monday, soared 11.35% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $13.92. Within the past 52 weeks, RUN’s price has moved between $5.38 and $22.26.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 109.35%. With a float of $222.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $230.32 million.

In an organization with 11058 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 18.52%, operating margin of -169.7%, and the pretax margin is -215.45%.

Sunrun Inc (RUN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Solar industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sunrun Inc is 3.77%, while institutional ownership is 107.53%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18 ’25, was worth 283,026. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 13 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 10,927 for $11.24, making the entire transaction worth $122,821. This insider now owns 54,947 shares in total.

Sunrun Inc (RUN) Latest Financial update

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -0.22) by -0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 109.35% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Sunrun Inc (RUN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.02 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sunrun Inc (RUN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 32.89 million. That was better than the volume of 17.36 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.65%.

During the past 100 days, Sunrun Inc’s (RUN) raw stochastic average was set at 90.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.15 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.80 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.16. However, in the short run, Sunrun Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.49. Second resistance stands at $17.48. The third major resistance level sits at $18.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.68. The third support level lies at $12.69 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.58 billion based on 230,733K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,038 M and income totals -2,846 M. The company made 569,340 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 279,770 K in sales during its previous quarter.