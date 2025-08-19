Investors must take note of BioAtla Inc’s (BCAB) performance last week, which was 7.20%.

BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ: BCAB) kicked off on Monday, up 5.68% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.37. Over the past 52 weeks, BCAB has traded in a range of $0.24-$2.53.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -10.97% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 17.13%. With a float of $44.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.72 million.

In an organization with 76 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 93.15%, operating margin of -579.77%, and the pretax margin is -541.05%.

BioAtla Inc (BCAB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of BioAtla Inc is 23.95%, while institutional ownership is 15.47%.

BioAtla Inc (BCAB) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.13% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.69% during the next five years compared to -10.97% drop over the previous five years of trading.

BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ: BCAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at BioAtla Inc’s (BCAB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.24. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BioAtla Inc (BCAB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.55 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.71 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.46%.

During the past 100 days, BioAtla Inc’s (BCAB) raw stochastic average was set at 40.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0292 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0425 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3864, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6541. However, in the short run, BioAtla Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4060. Second resistance stands at $0.4233. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4497. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3623, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3359. The third support level lies at $0.3186 if the price breaches the second support level.

BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ: BCAB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 22.82 million has total of 58,722K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 11,000 K in contrast with the sum of -69,780 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -18,710 K.