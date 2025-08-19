Investors must take note of Biodesix Inc’s (BDSX) performance last week, which was 8.89%.

Biodesix Inc (NASDAQ: BDSX) on Monday, soared 7.24% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.4. Within the past 52 weeks, BDSX’s price has moved between $0.17 and $2.04.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 69.26% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 18.44%. With a float of $69.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.58 million.

In an organization with 273 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 78.77%, operating margin of -44.54%, and the pretax margin is -53.66%.

Biodesix Inc (BDSX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Diagnostics & Research industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Biodesix Inc is 52.68%, while institutional ownership is 24.29%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 13 ’25, was worth 411. In this transaction CFO, Sec’y & Treasurer of this company sold 988 shares at a rate of $0.42, taking the stock ownership to the 250,794 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 13 ’25, when Company’s President & CEO sold 3,772 for $0.42, making the entire transaction worth $1,570. This insider now owns 728,824 shares in total.

Biodesix Inc (BDSX) Latest Financial update

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.08) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.44% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.73% during the next five years compared to 69.26% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Biodesix Inc (NASDAQ: BDSX) Trading Performance Indicators

Biodesix Inc (BDSX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.03 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Biodesix Inc (BDSX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.86 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.98 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.68%.

During the past 100 days, Biodesix Inc’s (BDSX) raw stochastic average was set at 38.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0455 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0499 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3359, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7795. However, in the short run, Biodesix Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4407. Second resistance stands at $0.4564. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4828. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3986, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3722. The third support level lies at $0.3565 if the price breaches the second support level.

Biodesix Inc (NASDAQ: BDSX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 62.32 million based on 146,633K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 71,320 K and income totals -42,930 K. The company made 20,020 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -11,470 K in sales during its previous quarter.