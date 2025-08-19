Investors must take note of FTAI Infrastructure Inc’s (FIP) performance last week, which was -6.58%.

On Monday, FTAI Infrastructure Inc (NASDAQ: FIP) opened lower -3.40% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $4.7. Price fluctuations for FIP have ranged from $3.10 to $9.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 95.64% at the time writing. With a float of $107.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.09 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 670 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 24.11%, operating margin of -1.67%, and the pretax margin is -40.98%.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc (FIP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Conglomerates industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of FTAI Infrastructure Inc is 6.75%, while institutional ownership is 81.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23 ’25, was worth 106,600. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $5.33, taking the stock ownership to the 20,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20 ’25, when Company’s CEO and President bought 500,000 for $5.22, making the entire transaction worth $2,610,000. This insider now owns 1,088,582 shares in total.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc (FIP) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.44) by -0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 95.64% per share during the next fiscal year.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc (NASDAQ: FIP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for FTAI Infrastructure Inc (FIP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.47. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.50, a number that is poised to hit -0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FTAI Infrastructure Inc (FIP)

The latest stats from [FTAI Infrastructure Inc, FIP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.43 million was superior to 1.48 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.88%.

During the past 100 days, FTAI Infrastructure Inc’s (FIP) raw stochastic average was set at 29.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.54 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.35 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.72. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.90. The third major resistance level sits at $5.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.27. The third support level lies at $4.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc (NASDAQ: FIP) Key Stats

There are currently 114,761K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 522.50 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 331,500 K according to its annual income of -223,650 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 122,290 K and its income totaled -58,860 K.